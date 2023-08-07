Antioch

Acting Police Chief named for Antioch PD, city says

This comes after current Chief Steven Ford announced his retirement last month

By Cameron Lallana

After Antioch Police Chief Steven Ford retires, a high-ranking police officer will assume temporary leadership of the department, said Acting City Manager Kwame Reed Monday. 

Acting Captain Joseph Vigil will become the Acting Chief on Saturday, the day after Ford retires, according to Reed. 

Vigil has worked in law enforcement for 23 years, having previously been with departments in Sacramento and Richmond before coming to Antioch in 2020. He also holds a master’s degree in emergency service administration from California State University, Long Beach. 

Going forward, Reed said he will launch a search for first an interim and then a permanent police chief. It’s unclear exactly how long that process will take. 

Ford announced his retirement last month as the Antioch Police Department continues to be rocked by an on-going scandal over racist and homophobic texting scandal.

