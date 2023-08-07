Acting Police Chief named for Antioch PD, city says

After Antioch Police Chief Steven Ford retires, a high-ranking police officer will assume temporary leadership of the department, said Acting City Manager Kwame Reed Monday.

Acting Captain Joseph Vigil will become the Acting Chief on Saturday, the day after Ford retires, according to Reed.

Vigil has worked in law enforcement for 23 years, having previously been with departments in Sacramento and Richmond before coming to Antioch in 2020. He also holds a master’s degree in emergency service administration from California State University, Long Beach.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Going forward, Reed said he will launch a search for first an interim and then a permanent police chief. It’s unclear exactly how long that process will take.

Ford announced his retirement last month as the Antioch Police Department continues to be rocked by an on-going scandal over racist and homophobic texting scandal.