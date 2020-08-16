Air Quality

Air Quality Advisory Issued Through Monday Due to Wildfires

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

An air quality advisory through Monday has been issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District due to numerous wildfires caused by lightning overnight.

The advisory comes in addition to an extension through 11 a.m. Monday of a red flag and dry lightning fire danger warning for the region.

The BAAQMD said that while air quality conditions are expected to be moderate to good, the numerous fires around the Bay Area could cause the quality to deteriorate.

Local

LIGHTNING 48 mins ago

Explainer: How Lightning Forms

rotating power outages 14 hours ago

Another Round of Rotating Outages Impacts 220,000 PG&E Customers

Residents should avoid exposure if they smell smoke, the district said.

"If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow," the district said. "It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside."

Real-time air quality readings are available online at https://bit.ly/2p7UFgs.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Air QualitywildfiresHeat Wave
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us