Air Quality Advisory Issued Through Monday Due to Wildfires

An air quality advisory through Monday has been issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District due to numerous wildfires caused by lightning overnight.

The advisory comes in addition to an extension through 11 a.m. Monday of a red flag and dry lightning fire danger warning for the region.

The BAAQMD said that while air quality conditions are expected to be moderate to good, the numerous fires around the Bay Area could cause the quality to deteriorate.

Residents should avoid exposure if they smell smoke, the district said.

"If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow," the district said. "It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside."

Real-time air quality readings are available online at https://bit.ly/2p7UFgs.