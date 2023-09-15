Alameda County DA charges youths in Oakland's Skyline High School shooting

Three youths have been charged in connection with a shooting at Skyline High School in Oakland on Sept. 5, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

One youth was charged with assault with a firearm 245 and an enhancement of shooting at an occupied area.

The second youth was charged with possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school along with carrying a loaded weapon in public.

The third youth was charged with possession of a firearm after a gun was discovered at his home the day after the shooting.

"We are fortunate that no one was killed or injured in this incident, but we are sending the message that if you are in illegal possession of a gun and attempt to harm others, you will be held accountable," District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement.