Alameda County DA Pamela Price hosts town hall amid opponents' efforts to recall her

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price held a town hall Wednesday as efforts move forward to recall her from her position.

Opponents say that Price is soft on crime. But others say Price is not being given a fair shake.

During the town hall, Price explained what she feels is a core tenet of restorative justice. Her explanation caused jeers from some attendees.

Virginia Nishita, the widow of Kevin Nishita attended the event. Kevin Nishita, a retired police officer, was shot and killed in 2022 while working as security guard for a Bay Area television crew.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“She talked about talking to victims and their families. She hasn’t talked to me or the victims in Kevin's case. She hasn’t talked to us,” Virginia said.

Opponents of Price added that they take issue with her stance on filing charges of special circumstance allegations, which would extend prison times for suspects.

In March, the DA’s office said prosecutors are prohibited from filing these charges, absent of an extraordinary circumstance and approval from a supervisor.

Price believes it will provide balance in sentencing and reduce recidivism.

“As we are the most incarcerated country in the world. If enchantments and incarceration kept us safe, we would be the safest country in the world,” she said.

However, Virginia believes Price’s stance isn’t looking out for the families of victims like herself.

“She is a public defender. She is not a district attorney,” Virginia said.

The DA’s office plans to hold three town halls next month and organizers for Wednesday’s event hope the discussions will be civil and provide solutions to issues around the county.