Alameda County

Alameda County District Attorney changes course

NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit takes a closer look as some Alameda County deputy district attorneys were asked to come back to work while still under investigation.

By Jessica Aguirre

There has been a big shake-up in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

When Pamela Price took office last January, she placed seven career prosecutors on paid administrative leave.

Over the months, three of them resigned and took other jobs.

But now, NBC Bay Area has learned that three of the remaining four deputy district attorneys were suddenly told to come back to work, while still under investigation.

Their return to the office as the taxpayer tab for the paid leave and investigations has now topped $1 million.

Jessica Aguirre has the full report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Alameda CountyOaklandPamela Price
