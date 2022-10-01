Suspect Arrested After More Than 100 Tires Slashed in Alameda: Police

More than 100 Alameda residents are in need of new tires after someone went on a slashing spree late Friday night, officials said.

Alameda police said that more than 160 cars have been affected in several spots in the west end of the city. The incident happened between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials.

Police added that officers arrested a suspect, who they described as a 25-year-old Alameda resident. But they don’t know what his motive was at this time.

For residents of an apartment complex, they said it was an expensive and unwanted surprise.

“We try not to keep valuables [in the car] just like everyone else in the Bay Area. But we never thought something like this,” said Alameda resident Stephanie, who found her tires slashed Saturday morning.

At apartment complexes near Webster Street, tow trucks had been going in and out all day Saturday, as drivers were busy hauling cars to nearby mechanics for new tires.

"Some people had work, they couldn't even go to work," explained Nessma Ismael whose sister had her tire slashed. "They came out surprised, like 'I have to deal with two tires popped?'"

Ismael explained it took her sister about five hours to get her tire replaced. Other residents still haven't found replacement tires, she said.

Alameda residents told NBC Bay Area they saw cars with slashed tires along Webster Street, Central Avenue, on Crolls Garden Court, and in several parking lots.

"Two of my tires were slashed, and all the other tires [of people] that live in my apartment building were too," explained Debbie Doell of Alameda.

She was able to get her car towed by AAA and have two new tires installed by the end of the day. Doell said the new tires cost her $700.

"This shouldn’t be happening and our apartments need to put cameras out," Doell said. frustrated.

Alameda Police said that while they have responded to instances of slashed tires before, it is unusual to see this many tires slashed in one incident.