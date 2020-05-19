Alameda Unified to End School Year Earlier Than Scheduled

The Alameda Unified School District on Monday decided to end the school year earlier than scheduled to allow teachers and staff to prepare distance learning plans for the fall, according to district officials.

In a special meeting Monday, the school board voted 5-0 to end the 2019-20 school year on May 29 instead of June 8. The decision was approved by a vote of the union that represents district teachers, the district said.

The early end to the school year will provide more staff development days for teachers to prepare online learning plans for the following school year, as health officials jave predicted a possible second spike in COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter.

Students will still have until June 8 to turn in work that was due, the district said.

More information is on the Alameda Unified School District website.