Amber Alert

Amber Alert: Man Allegedly Stabs Girlfriend in San Jose, Takes 2-Year-Old Daughter

The girl and her father are said to be in a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with a California license plate of 7XJX025

By NBC Bay Area staff

A 2-year-old girl and 24-year-old man at the center of an Amber Alert.
California Highway Patrol

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl who was taken by her father after he allegedly assaulted and stabbed the girl's mother in San Jose late Sunday night, according to authorities.

Bethanie Carraza and her father, 24-year-old Victor Magana, are said to be in a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with a California license plate of 7XJX025, San Jose police and the California Highway Patrol said.

Magana is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is said to be armed and dangerous.

Carraza is described as being 3 feet tall and 30 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, San Jose police responded to reports of a female screaming along the 500 block of S. 11th Street. When they arrived, officers found the woman suffering from at least one stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police determined that the woman had been assaulted and stabbed by her boyfriend, who was identified as Magana. He fled the scene with their daughter before authorities arrived.

Local

health 7 hours ago

E-Cigarettes Increase Risk of Chronic Lung Disease: Study

California 8 hours ago

5-Day Strike of Kaiser Mental Health Workers Set to Start Monday

Anyone who sees Magana or Carraza is asked to call 911.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertSan JoseCHP
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us