Amber Alert Issued for 3-Year-Old Boy Abducted in Sacramento: CHP

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties after a 3-year-old boy was abducted in Sacramento.

Sacramento police said that Joshua Yago took 3-year-old Leo Norvell following a shooting at a home in Sacramento.

According to police, Yago may have shot Norvell's mother and another man when he fled the area with the child.

Authorities said that Yago is 30 years old, about 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Yago was last seen leaving Sacramento in a black 2011 BMW 328i sedan with California license plate number "6NTU367."

Officials believe Yago could be headed to San Jose and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said if anyone sees them, they are urged to call 911.

This story is developing, check back for updates.