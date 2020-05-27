Amid the Heat Wave, Experts Caution About Kids and Open Windows

With sweltering temperatures around the Bay Area, many people are trying to stay cool by opening the windows. But experts say that can be dangerous if there are cooped up kids in the house.

Health experts are reminding everyone that window screens are not designed to prevent falls, and many are recommending window guards that limit how far a window can open. They also urge parents to move furniture away from window ledges.

Last year during a heat wave, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital treated four injured children who had fallen out of second-story windows over a 48-hour span.

Wednesday's temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 90s across most of the Bay Area and even hit triple digits in some inland areas, weather forecasters said.