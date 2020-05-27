bay area weather

Amid the Heat Wave, Experts Caution About Kids and Open Windows

By Jackie Ward

NBC Bay Area

With sweltering temperatures around the Bay Area, many people are trying to stay cool by opening the windows. But experts say that can be dangerous if there are cooped up kids in the house.

Health experts are reminding everyone that window screens are not designed to prevent falls, and many are recommending window guards that limit how far a window can open. They also urge parents to move furniture away from window ledges.

Last year during a heat wave, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital treated four injured children who had fallen out of second-story windows over a 48-hour span.

Local

Santa Clara County 26 mins ago

1 Dead After Tesla Veers Off Cliff in East Santa Clara County

Heat Wave 13 hours ago

Heat Wave Leaves Bay Area Scrambling for Ways to Cool Down

Wednesday's temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 90s across most of the Bay Area and even hit triple digits in some inland areas, weather forecasters said.

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherSan Franciscochildrenheatopen windows
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us