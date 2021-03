An Amtrak train hit a truck in Oakland Thursday morning, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.

The collision happened just before 9 a.m. in the area of Fruitvale Avenue and E. 10th Street, according to the fire department.

"A contractor for the railroad system was clearing debris from the area when his truck was struck by the train," the fire department said in a tweet. "The driver was not in the vehicle when it was hit."