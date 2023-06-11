San Francisco-based Anchor Brewing no longer selling nationally

Anchor Brewing is cancelling Christmas this year.
Going forward, the San Francisco-based company will no longer sell its beer nationally. Though people will still be able to buy the beer in California.
The brewery also won't be putting out its signature "Anchor Christmas Ale." A spokesperson said it wasn't likely to return next year either.
The change is due to the cost of brewing and packaging. Beer sales dipped by about 3% last year.
