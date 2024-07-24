Join NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 at the 40th Annual Fremont Festival of the Arts.

Visit our NBC Bay Area Paris Olympic Village to snap a selfie and then head over to our Comcast Xfinity Olympic Viewing Lounge to cheer on Team U.S.A. during the track and field and swimming competitions.

The Fremont Festival of the Arts is the largest free street festival west of the Mississippi! The Festival hosts art & craft booths, a gourmet marketplace, food booths benefiting non-profit organizations, food trucks, wine & beer, live music, activities for kids, and much more.

Admission to the event is free, and the Fremont Festival of the Arts serves as one of the largest fundraisers for local non-profit organizations. Join us for a weekend filled with music, food, and fun!

WHEN: Saturday, August 4th from 10 AM- 6 PM

Sunday, August 5th from 10 AM- 6 PM

WHERE: Downtown Fremont

The Festival starts at Paseo Padre Parkway

To learn more please click here.