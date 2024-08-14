Annual Palo Alto Festival of the Arts

The exciting Palo Alto Festival of the Arts, celebrating its 41st year, will be taking place Aug. 24-25 on tree-lined University Avenue in beautiful downtown Palo Alto.

Proudly hosted by the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce, the festival attracts a high percentage of fine artists and crafters whose work you'll see only at a few select shows on the West Coast!

At this event you can expect to up to 250 fine artists and crafters whose booths will be on display all down University Ave. There will be a wide array of artists ranging from ceramics and digital to photography and leatherwork. One can also expect live entertainment on Waverly Stage and Italian Street Painting Expo's world-renowned chalk artists! And if you get hungry there's a wide range of gourmet foods, fine wines, and micro-brews.

The Palo Alto Festival of the Arts is free and open to the public and there’s truly something for everyone!

When: August 24th and 25th from 10AM to 6PM​

Where: University Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94306

