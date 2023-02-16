Antioch Business Owners Raise Concerns Following Recent Burglaries

Business owners in Antioch have been dealing with a huge spike in burglaries, including five in the past few days and dozens in the past few months.

“It was sickening because I’m watching it happen and there’s nothing I can physically do about it,” said Hillcrest Taphouse owner Dwayne Gilliland.

Gilliland shared his surveillance video, where watched live as it was happening. He saw a burglar used a big rock to break through a window and steal cash and other items Wednesday morning

“The guys in my building for 10 minutes and, just taking his sweet time going through all the drawers and cabinets and cupboards, looking for stuff and loading up a backpack,” he said. “When I called dispatch they said they didn’t have anybody available. I told them 'I’m watching somebody walk around my restaurant live right now' and they said' I’m sorry it’s an emergency, we don’t have anybody available to come out will get there as soon as possible.'”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A nearby Mexican restaurant, Cocina Medina, was also hit Wednesday, and more burglaries were reported on Thursday morning.

“They broke in and destroyed everything and took what they can,” said Samir Saleh of Muscle Maker Grill.

Salem’s restaurant was targeted for second time this week, as the burglars made off with cash and electronics.

The Hidden Dragon restaurant was targeted for the third time this year

“We got it fixed yesterday literally yesterday afternoon and we came in today this morning to find the right door broken,” said Justin Chang with Hidden Dragon Restaurant.

“People who commit these crimes, and who come from other parts of the Bay Area and commit these crimes, we’re not city quiet anymore they’re going to be arrested. They’re going to be prosecuted and they’re going to go to jail,” Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said.

Thorpe insisted the city is on top of the problem, but the police department issued a letter Thursday, apologizing for the slow response and pledging to do better.

Gilliland told NBC Bay Area it took nearly four hours for police to arrive to his restaurant.

“To see it happen was just like 'wow.' The first thought is like 'Is this real?' Then, it is real and then it's like, the police are gonna show up any minute and they didn’t,” he said.

Thorpe said the police have made an arrest and details will be released soon.