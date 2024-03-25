Man fighting for his life after Antioch crash

An Antioch father of four is fighting for his life after police said a reckless dirt bike rider crashed into the man's van.

The man's family is praying for a miracle after 52-year-old Guillermo Cervantes was critically injured in the collision last Wednesday. Police said a 20-year-old dirt bike rider was reportedly doing wheelies through downtown Antioch, ran a stop sign and slammed into Cervantes' van.

"All he'd say is he loves his family," said Brayan Rangel, Cervantes' son. "And all he wanted to do was just see us togethering, loving each other, supporting each other -- and that's what we're doing now."

Family said Cervantes has been in a coma since the collision, and also has a broken shoulder, broken ribs, broken back, and a broken spinal cord.

The crash also happened outside the Antioch Police Department. Acting Capt. Joe Vigil heard the crash and came running out to help. The motorcycle rider died at the scene.

"My thoughts, prayers, and well wishes are with the driver and his family and the motorcycle rider and his family as well," Vigil said. "Two families' lives tragically changed forever because of this."

Cervantes' family said they forgive the dirt bike rider, but are urging others not to be reckless.

"We've got to learn to forgive other people because that young soul that passed away did not have a chance for a miracle and my dad still has a chance," Rangel said. "Just be careful because you might not just leave your family in pain, but you can leave another family in pain. So just be safe out there."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. Cervantes, a father of four, has two kids still in school. He also has six grandchildren, including one on the way.

"We're here still with him and fighting this battle next to him," Rangel said. "Trust in God that he's going to wake up with a miracle."