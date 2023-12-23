Antioch

Antioch hit-and-run leaves 2 teenagers dead

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A hit-and-run left two teenagers, aged 12 and 13, dead in Antioch late Friday night, according to police. 

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Sixth Street and G streets. The two teens, who were both in the same car, were taken to the hospital where they later died. 

Police said the driver of the other car ran from the crash on foot. 

An investigation into the crash is now underway. Police ask anyone with information to reach out to Lieutenant Rick Martin at 925-779-6972.

