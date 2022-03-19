Antioch Mayor Admits to DUI Citation, Asks Forgiveness

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe confirmed in a social media video that he had been cited by police for driving under the influence early Saturday morning and asked his constituents for forgiveness.

Sitting on a sofa in a dark suit and directly facing the camera, Thorpe promised to "grow and learn" from the experience, saying he takes full responsibility.

"Last night, after having dinner with a friend, I was pulled over by a California Highway Patroller and cited for driving under the influence," Thorpe said in the video posted to social media.

He added, "I hope you can forgive me."

Thorpe was driving a gray Volvo northbound on Interstate 680 near the Monument Boulevard exit at 1:15 a.m. Saturday when he was pulled over, according to a statement from the CHP. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and released from custody at 3:35 a.m., the CHP said.

The statement by CHP Golden Gate Division specified that Thorpe's arrest was completely unrelated to a crash under investigation in the area.

