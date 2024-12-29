East Bay

Antioch police issue shelter in place warning

By NBC Bay Area staff

An Antioch neighborhood is being advised to shelter in place due to law enforcement activity near Country Hills and Knoll Park. 

The advisory was issued around 10:30 pm Saturday. 

People in the area north of Lone Tree Way and South of Country Hills Drive are advised to go inside, and close and lock all windows and doors until officials give further instruction.

Police are asking people not to call 911 unless they need to report a life-threatening emergency. 

To report suspicious activity, call the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6900.

