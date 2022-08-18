Missing Girl

Antioch Police Search for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Pittsburg

By Bay City News

Antioch PD

Antioch police are looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Pittsburg, according to a social media post from the department late Wednesday evening.

Daisy Jauregui was last seen at an unspecified time near Central and Railroad avenues in Pittsburg, police said in the post.

Police describe Daisy as 4 feet, 5 inches tall, about 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white stripes, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police urge anyone who sees Daisy to call dispatch at 925-778-2441.

