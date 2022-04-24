Antisemitic Flyers Found on Danville Driveways

Danville police said it received calls Sunday reporting someone left antisemitic flyers on residential driveways around town.

A statement posted to the Danville Police Facebook page said: "These leaflets fly in the face of our values in Danville. Our town's mission statement focuses on providing services that make people's lives better. In pursuit of that mission, we are committed to inclusivity, welcoming families, and people from all backgrounds to live, work and visit."

"We value dialogue and respectful differences of opinion. Our differences can make us stronger; however, respect is the key. We will not condone or tolerate violence, intimidation, or hate in any form. We are committed to making Danville a safe place for all where we celebrate diversity, dignity, and equality for all members of our community," the statement said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sunday's incident marked the second time in recent months that individuals have distributed antisemitic flyers in the Bay Area.

Back in January, similar flyers were found in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Other U.S. cities have also seen antisemitic messages in their neighborhoods, including communities in Los Angeles and Miami.

Bay City News contributed to the report.