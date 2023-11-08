Protests expected in San Francisco during APEC

Protests are expected in San Francisco during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC.

The event is expected to draw 30,000 attendees and will be the biggest forum of international governments the city has seen in nearly 80 years. APEC officially kicks off Saturday and will run through Nov. 17.

The San Francisco Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service held a press conference Wednesday to give updates on security measures going into effect during APEC next week as well as what those would mean for residents.

Here's a look at the latest demonstrations NBC Bay Area is aware of:

APEC protesters launch actions with Bay Bridge banner

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, the group Oil and Gas Action Network launched the actions by hanging a 75-foot banner above the Treasure Island tunnel on the Bay Bridge reading "Biden & APEC: End Fossil Fuels."

As over 21 heads of state arrive for the conference starting this weekend under the theme "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All," protesters are arriving with the same challenge.

"We expect about 200 different organizations to come to the city to participate in a range of creative actions," said Matt Leonard, a spokesman for the group.

Different groups will protest other causes, including labor rights and climate justice.

Leonard said the largest of the planned peaceful protests is planned for Sunday, starting at The Embarcadero in San Francisco.