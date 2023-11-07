Caltrans, CHP to implement road closures during APEC summit in San Francisco

Caltrans will be implementing partial or complete closures starting Nov. 14 on highways in and around San Francisco during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2023 summit.

Caltrans will be working with the California Highway Patrol in coordination with federal, state and local law enforcement partners to implement the road closures.

The U.S. Secret Service recently designated the APEC summit as a National Special Security Event, requiring heightened security measures in and around the city of San Francisco, Caltrans said in a news release Monday.

The following closures to ensure the safety and security of APEC summit attendees and residents:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge

On Interstate Highway 80, eastbound lane no. 1 and westbound lane no. 5 will be closed for four days beginning Nov. 14 at 5 a.m. until Nov. 17 at 9 p.m.

Controlled access to the Bay Bridge Pedestrian and Bike Path will be implemented. Transit bus services will not be impacted, and Treasure Island on- and off-ramps as well as the Fremont Street off-ramp remain open.

Highway 101

On northbound U.S. Highway 101, the Dana Bowers Vista Point off-ramp just north of the Golden Gate Bridge will be closed from Nov. 14 through Nov. 18.

During the closure, there will be no access to Dana Bowers Vista Point for vehicles, bicycles, or pedestrians.

The Golden Gate Bridge Pedestrian Path will be closed at the north end of the bridge, and there will be no pedestrian access from Marin County. However, the bicycle path on the west side of the bridge will remain open between Marin County and San Francisco.

Interstate 80

The Fourth Street off-ramp on eastbound I-80 and the Fifth Street off-ramp on westbound I-80 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily starting Nov. 15 until Nov. 17.

CHP officers will be present to enforce the closures.

Residents and motorists are encouraged to plan their travels accordingly, allow extra time for their commute and consider using alternative routes or public transportation during this period.

"The traffic measures have been requested for the safety and security of this significant event, for the world leaders and delegates, and also to allow for immediate response to any emergency ensuring safety for the public," Caltrans said in a statement.