Demonstrators take to Downtown SF streets to protest APEC summit

A large group of demonstrators took it to the streets of Downtown San Francisco on Sunday, opposing this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The No to APEC Coalition organized a march that began at noon from Harry Bridges Plaza (on the Embarcadero across from the Ferry Building) to Moscone Center

The group is demanding world leaders put human need before corporate greed. Participants say they will march peacefully to Moscone Center, where APEC meetings will be taking place.

“What we’re saying here today is that people reject APEC and we want to have policies that actually lift up people’s right to a decent job, decent housing, a clean environment. The things that actually promote people’s sustainability in this world,” said Rhona Ramiro with No to APEC Coalition.

The rally and march featured speakers from the United Auto Workers, the San Francisco Labor Council, the Palestinian Youth Movement, and grassroots and local neighborhood organizations.

Leaders said in a press release "Despite the deployment of Secret Service and thousands of additional police to the city, activists plan to peacefully rally and voice their opposition to APEC and the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)."

President Joe Biden and other heads of state will be in San Francisco for the conference that started Saturday and runs through Friday.

The U.S. is hosting the APEC summit for the first time in more than a decade under the theme "building a resilient and sustainable future for all."

People driving through the city this week can expect delays and street closures.