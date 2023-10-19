APEC 2023 in San Francisco: What to know, events schedule, street closures

San Francisco next month will host the biggest forum of international governments the city has seen in nearly 80 years. Here's a breakdown on what you need to know about APEC, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation event.

APEC on its site says it "is a regional economic forum established in 1989 to leverage the growing interdependence of the Asia-Pacific. APEC is the premier platform for the U.S. to advance economic policies in the Asia-Pacific region to promote free, fair, and open trade and investment and advance sustainable and inclusive economic growth."

When will APEC be held?

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The APEC Economic Leaders' Week will run from Nov. 11 to 17. The APEC CEO Summit will be held from Nov. 14 to 16 at the Moscone Center.

And when it comes to town, so will President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the leaders of 20 other nations as well.

What will be discussed at APEC?

APEC's website says "meetings throughout this year have focused on regional economic issues, including sustainability, digitalization, women’s economic empowerment, trade facilitation, energy security, food security, and health."

It is expected those attending the event will engage and discuss global challenges, and focus on the three APEC 2023 policy priorities:

Interconnected: To build a resilient, interconnected region that advances broad economic prosperity.

Innovative: To enable an innovative environment for a sustainable future.

Inclusive: To affirm an equitable and inclusive future for all.

View the full program and daily schedule on APEC's website.

Who is attending APEC?

APEC’s members meet on a yearly basis. Leaders and representatives from the following APEC member economies are expected to attend the event in San Francisco:

Australia

Brunei Darussalam

Canada

Chile

People's Republic of China

Hong Kong, China

Indonesia

Japan

Republic of Korea

Malaysia

Mexico

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Peru

Philippines

Russian Federation

Singapore

Chinese Taipei

Thailand

United States of America

Vietnam

Featured speakers for the APEC CEO summit

The San Francisco Police Department and the United States Secret Service held a joint news briefing Wednesday to discuss security during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit.

San Francisco Moscone Center traffic detours during APEC

APEC’s main events will be held at Moscone Center, so several streets surrounding that part of the Market District will either be closed outright or have restricted traffic. In addition, the Nob Hill area will also be affected.

The security measures will take a variety of forms. Buses and the central subway line will be rerouted, delivery vehicles will be screened in security zones, and the Secret Service will be imposing flight and maritime restrictions on the bay.

For more information about travel and transit in San Francisco during APEC, visit SFMTA's APEC page.

Per the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency: The United States Secret Service has established security zones around the conference and any additional conference-related events. Only people attending these events or who live or work inside the security zones will be allowed to enter. All other traffic will be redirected around the security zones including vehicles and people walking and bicycling.

Map of the main security zone that will be in effect from Nov. 14-19 around APEC at Moscone Center, with vehicle detours. Security zones are managed by the United States Secret Service. Only conference attendees and those who live or work inside this zone will be allowed to enter following security screening procedures. (SFMTA)

Map of the Nob Hill security zone that will be in effect from Nov. 14-19. (SFMTA)