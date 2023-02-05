Arrest Made Following Homicide in San Jose: Police

San Jose police said they made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left a man dead.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday, SJPD said their officers responded to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center after a man with a gunshot wound self-transported.

SJPD's investigation revealed the man was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way.

Officials said the victim died of his injuries Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was arrested Saturday, according to police. They added the suspect's identity will be shared in the coming days.

San Jose police said the incident is the city's third homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 or Detective Montoya #3644 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.