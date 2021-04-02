Arrest Made in Vallejo's 1st Homicide of 2021

A man suspected in the shooting death of a woman in Vallejo early this week was arrested Wednesday at a Fairfield apartment complex, according to Vallejo police.

Edgar Medina, 24, is suspected of shooting 42-year-old Amber Fallin somewhere around the intersection of Sacramento Street and Yolo Avenue in Vallejo at about 7 a.m. Sunday morning, police said.

Investigators tracked Medina to an apartment in the 3700 block of Lyon Road in Fairfield, where he was arrested without a struggle, according to police.

Officers found a firearm in the apartment along with other evidence, police said.

Medina, who lives in Vallejo, was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of killing Fallin, along with firearms possession and several outstanding felony warrants, according to police.

Fallin died Sunday after someone dropped her off at an emergency room suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police didn't release a possible motive for the shooting nor did they describe the exact circumstances of the incident.

Fallin's death is Vallejo's first homicide of 2021, police said.