San Jose

Arson Investigated in Fire at East San Jose Strip Mall: SJFD

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

Arson investigators were at the scene of a two-alarm fire that damaged a strip mall Thursday morning in East San Jose, according to the fire department.

At about 6:20 a.m., firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1200 bock of Story Road, near McLaughlin Avenue, and had it under control in about 30 minutes, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, but the flames did extensive damage to the single-story building, fire officials said.

Local

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and officials haven't ruled out that it was intentionally set.

