Arson Suspected in Early-Morning Fire at San Jose School; Man Detained: SJFD

An early morning fire at a school in San Jose is being investigated as arson, and a person of interest was detained Friday, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

At about 6 a.m., fire crews responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Lucretia Avenue on the shared cmapus of Cornerstone Academy and Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in San Jose, fire officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The flames appeared to have started outside and spread to an administration building, fire officials said. The fire was extinguished at about 6:45 a.m.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, but a man was detained as a person of interest due to the suspicious nature of the fire, officials said.

Arson investigators were looking into whether or not the man, who they say hindered firefighting efforts by the first arriving crews, might also be linked to other incidents overnight, fire officials said.

Kennedy Elementary is in the Franklin-McKinley School District, which is on fall recess this week, but Cornerstone Academy was in session Friday.