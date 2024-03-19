Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says ‘AI computing ramp' is only beginning and will last years

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday that investments in artificial intelligence computing are still in the early innings.

"We're in the beginning of this AI computing ramp," he said. "And we're in the beginning of the accelerated computing ramp. It's going to last a few years."

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday that investments in artificial intelligence computing remain in the early innings, predicting years of growth ahead as the technology affects a range of industries including health care.

Nvidia on Monday unveiled Blackwell, the new generation of its AI graphics chips, at its conference in San Jose, California. The company's advanced technology is essential for training and deploying large AI models, and its products are highly coveted by high-profile names in Big Tech.

Jensen emphasized the way AI can enable innovation in a variety of fields, including in science and health care. He said AI can help "understand the meaning of proteins, the meaning of life" in a way that can speed up the research and development of new treatments.

"We could use that computer to simulate life such that we don't have to do as much of the screening in a wet lab," Jensen said. "And so, whatever we decide, ultimately, to take to trials will have much higher possibility of actually passing the trial."

Jensen also discussed Nvidia's array of customers, saying the company's technology has managed to significantly accelerate data processing and cut costs.

"We created a brand-new way of doing computing," he said. "Our technology is integrated into all these computer makers, and the world connects it together, and that's the reason why Nvidia is everywhere. We're in every cloud, every data center."

