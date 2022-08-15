San Francisco

San Francisco Officials to Address Crimes Against Asian Community

Police say arrests have been made in the assault and robbery of an elderly Asian woman

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco police and city officials will hold a news briefing Monday afternoon to address recent crimes against the Asian community.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott will also provide updates on arrests made in the assault and robbery of an elderly Asian woman.

Meanwhile, police are searching for a man seen in videos attacking women minutes apart last week in the city's Richmond district. One of the victims is a 65-year-old Asian woman and the other victim is also believed to be Asian.

On Friday, many business owners in San Francisco's Chinatown met to discuss recent crimes in the area. The owners said they are sick and tired of their stores getting broken into.

Police in response said they have started patrolling the area 24 hours a day and have foot patrols.

Monday's news briefing is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Refresh this page then to watch a livestream of the event.

