Man Charged in Attack on Former SF Commissioner Pleads Not Guilty

The man arrested and charged in the brutal assault of former San Francisco arts Commissioner Gregory Chew pleaded not guilty to the crime Friday morning in a San Francisco courtroom.

Derrick Yearby, 34, was arrested Sunday in connection with the beating of Chew, 70. With the not-guilty plea, his public defender has denied all allegations.

Yearby has been charged with aggravated battery, assault, elder abuse and a great bodily injury enhancement. He was denied bail.

Chew, a leader in the city's Asian American and Pacific Islander community, was struck and knocked to the ground near Folsom and Third streets. He was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

During the proceeding, Chew made a statement over Zoom, addressing his attacker directly.

"You attacked me, you broke my face, my shoulder. You messed me up because you hate people," Chew said. "I don't feel safe if you continue to be attacking and assaulting people. You should not be released for a long long time."

Yearby replied out loud: "Was that an insult?"

Police are trying to determine if the attack was racially motivated.

SFPD says it has stepped up patrols in the area.