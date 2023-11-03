Matthew Perry's friend, one of the last to see him alive, says he was ‘happy' and ‘completely sober'

A Bay Area native who went out to lunch with famed "Friends" star Matthew Perry the day before he died spoke to NBC Bay Area Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban about the experience and the loss of her friend.

Athenna Crosby, a San Jose native who currently lives in Los Angeles, was one of the last people to meet with Perry before he died in a hot tub at his home last weekend.

The toxicology report is still pending, so it could be several more weeks or even months before the local medical examiner determines an official cause of death.

Watch Shaban's conversation with Crosby in the video player above.