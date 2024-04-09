Sonoma County

AT&T outage impacts 911 access for a few dozen customers

By Bay City News

A limited AT&T outage because of a failed cable was impacting fewer than 100 customers in the Sonoma County area on Tuesday who could have trouble reaching a 911 operator. 

The police department said in a 6:41 p.m. advisory that there was no estimate for when the issue would be resolved. 

Santa Rosa residents can contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222. Petaluma residents can call 707-762-2727.

An alternate number for the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office if 911 is not working is 707-565-2121.

