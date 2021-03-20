San Francisco

Authorities Arrest Suspect in 1990 San Francisco Homicide

James Francis Edwards, 70, was taken into custody Wednesday in Santa Barbara County

By The Associated Press

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A man suspected of fatally shooting a 46-year-old man in San Francisco in 1990 was arrested this week in California, authorities said.

James Francis Edwards, 70, was taken into custody Wednesday in Carpinteria and remains in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office pending his transfer to San Francisco, officials said Friday in a statement. He is being held without bail.

Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputies had been conducting a welfare check on another person in Carpinteria on Wednesday and contacted Edwards during the check, authorities said.

They checked Edwards’ records and saw he had a warrant out for his arrest dating back to 1990. Edwards, then 40, is accused of arguing with Lamar Vaughn in San Francisco on Nov. 5, 1990 and then fatally shooting him, police said.

Detectives filed an arrest warrant on charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm but believed Edwards used multiple identities and had fled the state.

It was not immediately clear if Edwards had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Carpinteria is about 350 miles (563 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San FranciscohomicideSanta Barbara CountySan Francisco County
