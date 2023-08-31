BART initiative addresses sexual harassment on public transit

BART launched phase two of its Not One More Girl initiative Thursday, a multi-pronged plan to address sexual harassment and gender-based violence on its public transit.

The agency launched phase one of the campaign two years ago, putting up posters to raise awareness of the issue, increasing security staff and debuting a new section of its BART Watch app which allowed users to report sexual harassment.

BART also updated its code of conduct to explicitly ban sexual harassment.

Phase two includes three main elements. The first is putting up more posters that outline safety tips for passengers. The second is the implementation of what BART calls “bystander intervention cards.” These cards, available at all Station Agent booths, allow people to discreetly ask for or offer help.

Finally, starting on September 11, BART will run shorter trains to eliminate empty cars where it said “girls fear being targeted for harassment and assault.” The agency will also increase service on nights and weekends to reduce the time passengers spend waiting on platforms.