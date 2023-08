BART said Sunday that Saturday's ridership was the third highest since the pandemic.

The transit agency said there were 101,331 exits at BART stations Saturday.

BART officials say the increased numbers have to do with improved safety and cleanliness, which came as a result of investments using federal emergency money.

Ridership yesterday was our 3rd highest Saturday since the pandemic at 101,331 exits.



Riders are seeing our improvements to cleanliness and safety. We’ve made these investments using federal emergency $ and knowing new state budget money is coming. Thx you for supporting BART! — BART (@SFBART) August 6, 2023