BART Considering Changes to Boost Off-Commute Ridership

BART is considering changes that would boost ridership on weekends and other off-commute times, including possibly lowering ticket prices.

The transit agency confirmed ridership is down on weekends and off-commute hours, telling the San Francisco Examiner it has lost 10 million riders during those times in the past four years.

BART is considering the possibility of distributing 1 million free weekend tickets and discounted tickets for rides at night and on the weekends.

Meanwhile, violent crime on the rail system continues to rise, up 4% in 2019. At the Orinda BART station Thursday night, BART police say they arrested a suspect who assaulted a rider. Surveillance footage shows the suspect talking to a man on a train before getting into a fight.

The suspect then hit the other man with a chain and got off at the Lake Merritt station, police said. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

BART said all 4,000 cameras across the system are operating now, and it has improved security.