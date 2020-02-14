Lake Merritt station

Suspect Arrested Following Oakland Assault With Chain on BART

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

An assault suspect was taken into custody Thursday for assaulting another person with a chain on a BART train near Lake Merritt station on Tuesday, BART officials said.

The suspect was arrested Thursday evening by the California Highway Patrol. BART officials did not release the suspect's name.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance footage getting on the train at the Coliseum station. He starts talking casually with a female passenger. The victim gets on the train at Fruitvale station and the suspect starts talking to both of them.

BART officials said the suspect punched the victim in the face and the two start fighting before the victim is hit with the chain at about 6:10 p.m. The suspect gets off the train at Lake Merritt station.

Someone took the victim to a hospital where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening and later released.

