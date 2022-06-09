BART Experiencing Systemwide Major Delay Due to Computer Failure

BART officials announced early Thursday that a computer failure has caused a major delay to the entire transportation system.

The 4:59 a.m. news release read as follows: "There is a major delay systemwide due to a computer failure. Please seek alternate forms of transportation at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience."

BART's major incident voicemail added the detail that the issue involves the dispatch system in its operations center.

The agency said mutual aid will be provided by Muni, AC Transit and Contra Costa Connection.

BART is a heavy-rail public transit system that connects the San Francisco Peninsula with communities in the East Bay and South Bay.

This is a developing story, and more details will be shared when they become available.