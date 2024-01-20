BART experiencing major delays due to equipment problem

BART says they are experiencing major delays due to an equipment problem on the track near the MacArthur station in Oakland.

At this time, trains are not able to go through the MacArthur station in Oakland and they are being turned back between there and Lake Merritt.

This is going to affect riders heading towards SFO, Millbrae, Antioch, Richmond and North San Jose.

BART crews are working on the issue. The agency said it’s offering free AC Transit service to get around the closure

Turns are currently unable to travel through MacArthur. We are turning trains back at Ashby, Rockridge, 19th Street, and Lake Merritt as crews are on the track troubleshooting this issue.

— BART (@SFBART) January 21, 2024

