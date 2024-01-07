BART plans to make ‘minor changes' to its schedule

BART plans to make “minor changes” in its schedule starting Jan. 15, the public transit system said in a statement.

It added that some department times have shifted by a few minutes.

The biggest chance — seven minutes — will be on the Daly City to Berryessa Green line.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Antioch train arrival and departure times have also been adjusted to reduce wait times on the transfer platforms, according to BART.

Riders are encouraged to check BART's Trip Planner.