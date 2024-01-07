bart

BART plans to make ‘minor changes' to its schedule

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

BART plans to make “minor changes” in its schedule starting Jan. 15, the public transit system said in a statement.

 It added that some department times have shifted by a few minutes. 

The biggest chance — seven minutes — will be on the Daly City to Berryessa Green line. 

The Antioch train arrival and departure times have also been adjusted to reduce wait times on the transfer platforms, according to BART.

Riders are encouraged to check BART's Trip Planner.

