BART will stop accepting paper tickets at the end of November

By NBC Bay Area staff

BART riders, take notice. Paper tickets are going away for good soon.

Beginning Nov. 30, the transit agency will no longer accept paper tickets.

"This change is occurring as BART begins to roll out new state of the art fare gates which will not accept paper tickets and as Clipper prepares for the launch of the next generation of Clipper," BART said in a statement.

Any remaining money on paper tickets can't be transferred to a Clipper card, but BART offers refunds for any paper ticket with more than $1 on it.

Visit BART's website for more information.

