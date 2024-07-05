BART Red Line service shut down for the day between Richmond, Millbrae

BART's Red Line between Richmond and Millbrae will not run on Friday because of a defect in the rail, the transit agency announced. BART said it expects to return full service on the line by Saturday.

BART said it plans to fix the rail defect during the night after Friday's service. All the stations along the Red Line will remain open, BART said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

BART officials encouraged riders from Richmond to mimic the Red Line's path by taking Orange Line trains before transferring to the Yellow Line at the MacArthur station. The agency said shuttles are available to take riders to Millbrae, the only station served solely by the Red Line during the day.

Friday's delay is one of a few recent and upcoming disruptions to service for Red Line riders. Service on the line was temporarily suspended in the early morning of June 26 after a maintenance vehicle derailed. Red Line service is also planned to be canceled for six weekends this year for track maintenance, with the next disruption scheduled for Aug. 17-18.