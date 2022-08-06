Delay on BART's San Francisco Line Due to Equipment Problem in the Transbay Tube: Officials

There is a delay on BART's San Francisco line in all directions due to an earlier equipment problem on a track, officials said Saturday afternoon.

BART is reporting a major delay between West Oakland and Embarcadero in the San Francisco and East Bay directions due to an earlier equipment problem on the track in the Transbay Tube.

Just before 2 p.m., BART tweeted that the equipment problem was resolved and they were restoring normal service. They said they will resume red line service between Millbrae and Richmond and green line service between Daly City and Berryessa.

BART officials said travelers should expect residual delays.

A detailed BART service advisory has been issued: https://t.co/OGQ1tCSZdA — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) August 6, 2022

The earlier equipment problem has been resolved and we're now restoring normal service. This includes resuming Red Line service between Millbrae and Richmond and Green Line service between Daly City and Berryessa. Expect residual delays. Sorry for the inconvenience. — BART (@SFBART) August 6, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.