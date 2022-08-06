bart

Delay on BART's San Francisco Line Due to Equipment Problem in the Transbay Tube: Officials

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

There is a delay on BART's San Francisco line in all directions due to an earlier equipment problem on a track, officials said Saturday afternoon.

BART is reporting a major delay between West Oakland and Embarcadero in the San Francisco and East Bay directions due to an earlier equipment problem on the track in the Transbay Tube.

Just before 2 p.m., BART tweeted that the equipment problem was resolved and they were restoring normal service. They said they will resume red line service between Millbrae and Richmond and green line service between Daly City and Berryessa.

BART officials said travelers should expect residual delays.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

