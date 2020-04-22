BART Starting to Enforce Face Mask Requirements

BART starting Wednesday is enforcing the requirements from the counties where it operates that any riders entering the system must wear face masks to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties have all issued health orders effective Wednesday requiring people to wear face masks when outside of the home for certain activities such as entering essential businesses or riding public transportation.

BART police, who recently shifted their resources to focus on the entrances of stations and faregates, will be giving reminders of the face mask requirement and then ask the person to leave the system if they refuse to wear a mask or do not have one.

BART officials said riders should not confront each other about a lack of a face covering, and should instead just move away from that person.

The agency is putting signs in all stations to remind riders of the new policy and will make announcements inside stations and on trains, as well as posting announcements on BART's website and social media platforms.