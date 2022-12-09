Bay Area Elected Officials Fight Against Antisemitism

Dozens of Jewish Bay Area elected officials are forming a local caucus to provide a strong voice against antisemitism in the region.

Walnut Creek City Councilman Kevin Wilk spoke out during a council meeting in October following reports of antisemitic leaflets being distributed around town.

And just a month later, White supremacist banners were spotted along a busy overpass in the city.

Both incidents highlighting what wilk considers a disturbing national trend.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“It is shocking because I grew up here. Rarely saw any hate speech like this,” Wilk said

During this past week’s city council meeting, Wilk announced the formation of the Bay Area network of Jewish officials.

It’s a group of 50 Jewish elected officials, across the nine bay area counties working together as a common voice against antisemitism.

Pete Suratos has the full story in the video above.