As family members are released from Hamas, Bay Area cities call for permanent ceasefire

As the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war comes to a close, Bay Area cities are feeling the pressure to pass resolutions calling for a permanent ceasefire, with San Francisco potentially introducing one as early as next week.

“We feel incredibly lucky to be able to have her back, but our joy is tainted with the pain of knowing that her husband is still held in captivity,” said Yael Nidam-Kirsht of Berkeley.

She spoke to NBC Bay Area from Israel about the mixed emotions of reuniting with her sister-in-law Rimon Kirsht who was one of the hostages released by Hamas. Her husband, though, remains in captivity.

“They’re coming back home very, very scared, most of them still have family members in captivity,” said Nidam-Kirsht.

Meanwhile, groups in the Bay Area are pushing cities to pass resolutions calling for a permanent ceasefire.

Resolutions have already been passed in both Richmond and Oakland with a majority of the Oakland City Council voting against an amendment condemning Hamas.

And next week, another ceasefire resolution could get introduced to San Francisco's Board of Supervisors.

Tyler Gregory with the Jewish Community Relations Council feels the resolutions are causing division within communities.

“We really think that our local city governments should be working on local issues and not pretending to be a foreign policy body,” he said.

As Yael's sister-in-law recovers from the trauma, she knows it will be a difficult journey with her husband still in captivity.

“Thinking about the future, of a future home for her, or any long-term plans is really impossible because how can she make plans without her husband?” said Nidam-Kirsht.