Bay Area Health Leaders Call for Better COVID-19 Messaging

By Christie Smith

Some members of the Bay Area health community believe more needs to be done to educate people about how COVID-19 is transmitted and highlight the value of wearing masks as the virus continues to spread and as fall and winter approach.

Dr. Kim Roades spoke Thursday with Umoja Health San Mateo County at the Peninsula Health Care District in Burlingame, raising concerns about COVID-19 messaging.

"When we compare where we are now to where we were during the omicron surge, we're at nearly that same height," she said.

She pointed out that vulnerable populations have born the brunt of the pandemic and that it's important that people are updated and properly informed about the realities. She also voiced concerns about the winter.

"We're not up here saying, 'Oh, we need a mask mandate back,' because it's really about the political will that is not allowing for that," Roades said.

Health leaders also stressed the importance of vaccinations and boosters.

