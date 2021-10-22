Bay Area Director Hurt in Alec Baldwin Movie Set Shooting That Killed Cinematographer

The movie industry and a Fremont community are reeling after learning about a shocking tragedy on a movie set.

Filming of the movie "Rust" was underway in New Mexico Thursday, when reports said Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun and accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured Fremont native Joel Souza.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"It's a terrible tragedy, and you want to think things like that are avoidable,” said Larry Zanoff, motion picture armorer.

The Today Show spoke with a veteran of Hollywood prop gun protocols, who said accidents like this should never happen on set.

"We have in our industry a very strict protocol to follow when we're handling black firing firearms on set, and clearly something went wrong in that particular instance,” Zanoff added.

It was something Souza's Fremont neighbors told NBC Bay Area Friday that they heard about on the news.

"He always wanted to be a writer to make movies. I was shocked he was directing. I didn't know that,” said Fremont resident Sam Bidkarim.

For the Fremont residents who knew Souza, they said they are terribly upset about the shooting but also glad to hear Souza is recovering.

Baldwin sent out a tweet that read in part

"There are no words to express my shock and sadness."

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

Authorities in New Mexico said the shooting is under investigation and added it’s too early to determine if there will be any challenges.

Baldwin added that he is fully cooperating with the investigation.